Summit Financial LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.38 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.