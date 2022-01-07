iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.