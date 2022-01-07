Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $85.58 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72.

