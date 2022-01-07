The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,761. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

