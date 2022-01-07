Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after buying an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.30.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. 129,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,209. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

