Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 565,922 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 39,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $37,397.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

