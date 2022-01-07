Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Tuya by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,532 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUYA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 2,216,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,935. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. Tuya has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

