Summit Global Investments Takes $869,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

THS opened at $42.58 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

