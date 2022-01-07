Summit Global Investments Makes New $915,000 Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Middlesex Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $116.47 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.