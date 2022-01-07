Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 80 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 124,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,359,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 43.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,987,000 after purchasing an additional 294,653 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 354,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.29. 49,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

