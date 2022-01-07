Zacks: Analysts Expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

