BitGuild PLAT Market Cap Tops $57,568.48 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $57,568.48 and $23,201.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010004 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001161 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

