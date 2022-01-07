Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

