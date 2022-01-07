Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 578.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,910,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $439.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

