Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.57. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.42.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

