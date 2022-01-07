Swiss National Bank Sells 12,800 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $84,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $220.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

