Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $8.03 on Major Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $8.03 or 0.00019099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $78.82 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.58 or 0.07639470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.62 or 0.99957986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

