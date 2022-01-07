Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $181.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $183.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.