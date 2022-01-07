Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $12.03 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $239.40 million and $43.68 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $12.03 or 0.00028629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006301 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

