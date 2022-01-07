Heart Number (HTN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $35,416.00

Heart Number (CURRENCY:HTN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. Heart Number has a market capitalization of $886,533.79 and $35,416.00 worth of Heart Number was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heart Number coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Heart Number has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00063727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Heart Number Profile

HTN is a coin. Heart Number’s total supply is 7,016,919,091 coins and its circulating supply is 2,215,926,951 coins. Heart Number’s official Twitter account is @HeartsNumber and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Heart Number is medium.com/heartnumber . The official website for Heart Number is www.heartnumber.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HEART NUMBER offers predictions which are individualized to help with price prediction on Binance. It offers convenient trading and secretarial function not available on Binance. “

Buying and Selling Heart Number

