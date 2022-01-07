Summit Global Investments Purchases Shares of 26,200 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Jamf during the second quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

JAMF opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

