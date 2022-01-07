Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 73,416 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,965,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.