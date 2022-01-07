11,829 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.05 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

