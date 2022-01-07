First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $48,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.55 on Friday, hitting $277.82. 137,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $232.55 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

