First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 329.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,713 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,620,000 after buying an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $134.94. The stock had a trading volume of 113,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

