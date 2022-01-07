Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.75.

UNP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.50. 30,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $254.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

