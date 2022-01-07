iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 75.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.56. 105,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

