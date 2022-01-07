Bigbom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,346.00 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $144,882.01 and approximately $30,346.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00063667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bigbom Coin Profile

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

