Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE MGU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
