Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MGU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

