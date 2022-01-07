Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 432,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 420,691 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $7,244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $6,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

OEC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

