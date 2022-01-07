Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Star Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SGU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 30,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Star Group has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.31%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

