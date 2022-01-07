Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,047,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,868 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 128.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,759,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEL. Barclays cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

