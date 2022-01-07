Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $45,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

PAYX stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

