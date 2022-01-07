State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,309 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Veeva Systems worth $48,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $241.67 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

