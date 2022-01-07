Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$55.65 and last traded at C$55.65, with a volume of 951971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.70.

Specifically, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Insiders sold 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

