ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 153,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total transaction of $20,064,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,700 shares of company stock worth $83,887,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

