Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,664 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $55,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 12,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,716 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 330,887 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $204.04 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.