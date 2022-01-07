Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.81. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

