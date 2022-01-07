Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 555.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 773,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 655,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $32.76 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

