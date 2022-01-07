Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $36.92 Million Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.40% of SMART Global worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $170,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $224,000.

SGH opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

