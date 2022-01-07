American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

