Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 277,972.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 205,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,825,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 149,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 73,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAC. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

