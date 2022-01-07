Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CSX by 1,629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 113,946 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.