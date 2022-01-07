Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.