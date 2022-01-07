Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $185,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 8,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

