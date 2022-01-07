American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $46,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after buying an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

