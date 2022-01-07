Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

