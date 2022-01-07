Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $81.49 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $81,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.67.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

