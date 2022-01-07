Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

