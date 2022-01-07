Continuum Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,475 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 77,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 135,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.44 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

